Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.31. 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.58 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.