Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

Resonant stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 76,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

