Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. 25,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

