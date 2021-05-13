Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 623 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

