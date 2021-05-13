Retirement Group LLC Buys 965 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

