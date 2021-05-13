Retirement Group LLC Lowers Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

