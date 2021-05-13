ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

