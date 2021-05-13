Rise Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,221.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Rise has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $8,221.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005405 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00073887 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,776,003 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.