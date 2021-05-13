Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

