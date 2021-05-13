Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 52,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 731,814 shares.The stock last traded at $62.04 and had previously closed at $65.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBA. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

