Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

