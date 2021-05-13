Robeco Schweiz AG Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 132.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

