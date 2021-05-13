Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 910 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $562.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

