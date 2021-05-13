Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 200,000 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Livent were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -182.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

