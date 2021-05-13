Robert G. Breighner, Jr. Sells 5,040 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

