Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.38. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

