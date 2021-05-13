Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $56.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.