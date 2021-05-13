Roth Capital Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $42.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 222,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the period.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

