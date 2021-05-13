Roth Capital Raises Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $18.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of TALO opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

