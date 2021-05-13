Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 165,123 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 306,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

