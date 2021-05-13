Royal Bank of Canada Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $21.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.