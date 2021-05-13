Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

RYAM opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

