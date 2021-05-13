Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
