Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

