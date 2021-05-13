Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Rubis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RBSFY remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit