Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Rubis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RBSFY remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

