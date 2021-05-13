RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. 41,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.48%.

RWEOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

