Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 47.4% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 839,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

