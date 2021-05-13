SafePal Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.45 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. SafePal has a total market cap of $218.01 million and $43.45 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003982 BTC on major exchanges.
About SafePal
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars.
