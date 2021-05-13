Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,697,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $131.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $137.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

