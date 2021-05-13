Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

