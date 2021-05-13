Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.99. 10,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

