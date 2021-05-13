Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $2,048,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $7,144,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,791. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.38 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

