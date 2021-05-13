Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zuora worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 387,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

