SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.