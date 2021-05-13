SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.
Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 7,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,291. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.78.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
