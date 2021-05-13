Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 80,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.