Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $167.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

