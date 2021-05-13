Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

