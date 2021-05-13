Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,031 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

