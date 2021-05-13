Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after buying an additional 577,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

NYSE VLO opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,664.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

