Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after buying an additional 491,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

