Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Decreased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

