Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.17% of Sapiens International worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

