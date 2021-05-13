Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $257.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

