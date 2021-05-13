Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

