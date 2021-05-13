Savant Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

