Savant Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 74,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 267,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.