Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,323,000 after buying an additional 395,798 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 334,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

