Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.67. 381,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,710. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370 over the last three months.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

