Savaria (TSE:SIS) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.16. The company had a trading volume of 194,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,886. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

