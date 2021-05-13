ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) PT Raised to $35.00

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

